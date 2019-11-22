PVR Cinemas employee found dead on terrace of Noida's DLF mall

NOIDA: Body of a 48-year-old man working in PVR Cinemas at Noida's DLF mall of India was found in mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Bhuvan Chandra, was found on the terrace of PVR at the famous DLF mall located in sector 18 of Noida.

Police officials of police station 20 took the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem. The forensic teams reached the site of the incident to gather data and evidence. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

Police officials said that every aspect of the case will be investigated before reaching a final conclusion.