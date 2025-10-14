Qatar Airways Flight From Doha To Hong Kong Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad After Cabin Pressure Loss

Qatar Airways flight QR816, operating from Doha to Hong Kong, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a precautionary emergency landing following a technical malfunction. The aircraft touched down safely around 2:30 PM, and all passengers and crew were reported safe. Engineers are currently conducting detailed technical inspections to determine the cause of the issue, reported by ANI.

According to the reports of Times of India, A major emergency was declared at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hong Kong experienced a sudden cabin pressure failure midair.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, operating as flight QR 816 and registered as A7-BOB, was cruising through Indian airspace when the crew reported a complete malfunction of its pressurization system and declared a full emergency.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad, made a precautionary emergency landing due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:30 PM, and all passengers are safe. Technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

ATC Responds Swiftly, Grants Priority Landing Clearance

Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) immediately responded to the distress call received at 2:12 pm, granting the flight priority landing clearance. In line with emergency procedures, multiple fire tenders and ambulances were deployed along the runway, while additional units from the Chandkheda fire station were dispatched as a precautionary measure.

All Passengers Safe; Technical Inspection Underway

According to TOI, The Boeing 777 aircraft touched down safely in Ahmedabad at around 2:30 PM, according to an official statement issued by Qatar Airways. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe, and that technical teams are currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Earlier, the flight crew had declared a “full emergency” when the cabin’s pressure systems began to fail midair. Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received the distress signal at 2:12 PM and promptly granted priority clearance for an emergency landing.

The situation was handled promptly, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. Further updates are expected once the inspection is complete.