Qatar halts LNG production at world's largest facility following Iran attack: How does it impact India?

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, which have now engulfed all of the Gulf nations, the fuel crisis is set to increase. Following Iran’s attack on the world’s largest liquefied natural gas plant in Qatar, Doha has stopped production at the facility. This means the export from the facility also comes to a halt. Notably, since the beginning of the US-Iran conflict on February 28, crude oil prices have jumped to around $114 per barrel, and natural gas prices have also increased.

The recent Iranian strike has caused significant damage to facilities in Qatar, raising fresh concerns about how exposed oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf region has become.

Ras Laffan Industrial City—one of the world’s most critical LNG hubs—was among the sites affected. The complex, which previously contributed roughly one-fifth of global LNG supply before operations were suspended earlier this month, was struck by a missile after several others were successfully intercepted, officials reported late Wednesday.

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Not long after, authorities in Abu Dhabi shut down operations at the Habshan gas facilities as a precaution, following reports that debris from an intercepted missile had landed in the area. Another strike early Thursday triggered a fire at Ras Laffan, which Qatari officials said emergency teams were working to contain.

These incidents come as part of a broader escalation in the region. The Gulf countries have increasingly found themselves on the receiving end of Iran’s retaliatory actions following US and Israeli strikes that ignited the current conflict. While Tehran has primarily aimed at US-linked assets, energy infrastructure has also been hit, prompting strong reactions from the region’s oil- and gas-dependent economies.

Notably, India imports 50% of its natural gas demand from international markets. Qatar remains India’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), contributing more than 40% of the country’s total LNG imports. In 2024–25, India sourced about 11.2 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar, which made up approximately 41.4% of its overall imports.

If export of LNG to India from Qatar is affected, then India will have to look towards other markets like the United States, Russia and Australia.

Notably, the fuel export to India via the Strait of Hormuz has already been hit, and New Delhi is negotiating the safe passage for its ships with not only Iran but also with Gulf nations. The disruption in gas supply is also likely to affect prices of CNG/PNG, fertilisers, and power tariffs.