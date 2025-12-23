Qatar Museums And Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Sign Agreement To Develop Museum-In-Residence Education Initiatives

Qatar Museums (QM) and Reliance Industries have signed a five-year strategic partnership between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) and QM. The agreement was signed by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of QM and Isha Ambani of NMACC. The collaboration will establish a series of Museum-in-Residence educational programmes in both India and Qatar, designed to introduce playful, museum-based learning experiences for children and provide educators with new tools to inspire creativity nationwide.

Connected by a shared belief in the power of education to spark creativity and the importance of crosscultural exchange, QM and NMACC are jointly developing programmes to enrich early childhood learning. While centred on the needs of young learners, these initiatives also equip teachers and volunteers with new tools, materials, and playful methodologies that empower them to innovate in the classroom.

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, said, “Qatar Museums and NMACC,share the belief that creativity and cultural exchange are key to shaping a new generation of confident, empathetic young learners. Through this collaboration, led by Ms. Isha Ambani,a legacy of our Year of Culture with India, Qatar Museums will contribute its skills and experiences to the outstanding educational programmes of NMACC’s already robust history and everexpanding roster providing educational tools and insights, helping them extend their reach in classrooms throughout India.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In India, NMACC will partner with Reliance Foundation (RF) to implement the programming across multiple regions, guided by QM specialists – including experts from the Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar – who will deliver masterclasses and hands-on mentoring. In keeping with NMACC’s mission to bring the best of the world to India and share the best of India with the world, each programme will be adapted to diverse learning contexts, strengthening the Centre’s broader commitment to education and the arts.

Isha Ambani, Director Reliance Industries noted, “We are pleased to partner with Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Qatar Museums on this meaningful collaboration focused on children and education. At NMACC, we are committed to bringing global ideas to India while sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world and creating world-class educational experiences for young people. Both QM and NMACC believe that culture is where imagination begins, and education is where potential becomes real. Through this partnership, we aim to spark new forms of learning that empower every child to dream boldly and to learn confidently.”

QM and NMACC will also work together to develop additional initiatives that encourage creativity, empathy, and discovery. These programmes will be implemented in schools, anganwadis , and community centres across India, including in rural and underserved regions.

Maha Al Hajri, Acting Director of Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, said, “We are proud to launch this collaboration as part of Dadu’s Museum in Residence programme, bringing the Light Atelier to new audiences in India. The Light Atelier, developed for children aged three to seven, creates immersive, hands-on learning environments that reflect Dadu’s commitment to learning through play. As part of our learning-through-play philosophy, this Museum in Residence programme allows us to share Dadu’s approach beyond our walls while creating meaningful cultural exchanges with partners like the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.”

This partnership marks a milestone in Qatar Museums’ ongoing commitment to advancing education and cultural exchange globally, reflecting the mission of Qatar National Vision 2030 to invest in human and cultural development.