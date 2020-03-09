Qatar suspends travel entry from 14 countries, including India

New Delhi: Entry to the State of Qatar is temporarily suspended from 14 countries including India effective March 9 as a precautionary measure against the rapidly spreading Coronavirus, the government announced.

The government communications office said in a statement that the decision includes the following countries — Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on March 8, bringing the total there to 15.