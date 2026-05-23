QUAD at crossroads: Will it write a new era of Indo-Pacific or fade into irrelevance?

The Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, is set for 26, 2026, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio already in the national capital, the question arrises, can QUAD regain its relevance to write a new era of Indo-Pacific? This gathering occurs amid the ongoing West Asia tensions, crunch in the global fuel supply chain, and the United States at the center of all the uncertanities.

Apart from global uncertainties, questions about the grouping’s trajectory following the absence of a leaders’ summit in 2025, all eyes are on the May 26 meeting, which will provide important indications for the Quad’s future direction.

QUAD’s origin: Countering China in the Indo-Pacific

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The QUAD was initiated in 2004 and formally formalised in 2007 with the core aim of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

It went dormant after Australia withdrew but was revived in 2017 during US President Donald Trump’s first term. It emphasises practical cooperation in maritime security, supply chains, critical technologies, and regional public goods rather than functioning as a formal military alliance.

With the first leaders’ summits in March 2021, regular foreign ministers’ meetings sustained themselves from fading into irrelevance. With initiatives in vaccine distribution, maritime domain awareness, and critical minerals, the multilateral maintained itself.

Also Read: Trump courts Xi, ignores Quad Summit: Why India is facing a big shock

Missed 2025 leaders’ summit: The lost trajectory

The Quad did not hold its expected leaders’ summit in India in 2025, contributing to perceptions of a lost trajectory. Meanwhile, foreign ministers’ meetings have continued, including one in Washington in July 2025, where the group reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Working-level cooperation persists in areas like supply chain resilience and technology, indicating institutional continuity even without high-profile summits.

Challenges for QUAD amid the ongoing global uncertainties

The meeting comes at a very crucial time when the world is witnessing a crunch in the supply chain, a fuel crisis, and wars on two fronts- the US-Israel-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war. With the group partner directly involved and other members affected, QUAD will have to find a way to deal with these challenges without losing momentum.

Other key challenges include the strained US-India relations, with differences over trade tariffs, energy imports, particularly Russian oil imports, and Washington’s alignment with Pakistan post Operation Sindoor, which have impacted broader dynamics.

US engagement with China; Quad purpose was ‘free and open Indo-Pacific.’ Recently, US President Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month, focusing on trade, tariffs, and regional stability. The meeting highlighted efforts to manage US-China relations.

Meanwhile, India is also making efforts to mend its ties with Beijing with a cautious reset with mutual economic interdependence.

These developments test the Quad’s ability to adapt while advancing shared Indo-Pacific priorities.

Also Read: US State Secy Rubio lands in Kolkata on first India visit; trade, defence, energy and QUAD talks on agenda

Will QUAD endure or fade into irrelevance?

The Quad has demonstrated resilience, having been revived once before in 2017. The time again tests its flexible, non-treaty-based design, which allows it to adjust to shifting priorities, including emphasis on transactional approaches and burden-sharing.

Divergent perspectives on China represent structural limitations, but common interests in maritime security, supply chains, and regional stability provide a foundation for revival.

The May 26 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi will offer concrete signals on the grouping’s direction, whether through new initiatives, reaffirmations of commitment, or progress toward future leaders-level engagement. Its results, alongside ongoing developments, will shape whether the QUAD strengthens its role or navigates continued headwinds in the Indo-Pacific.