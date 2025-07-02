Quad Foreign Ministers Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Criticise Cross-Border Terrorism

Foreign ministers of the Quad group, including those from Australia, India, and Japan, met in Washington on Wednesday and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

In a released statement, the Quad joint statement strongly condemned all acts of terrorism and violence in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others," the released statement.

The foreign ministers of the Quad group expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extended their heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured.