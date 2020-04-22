Quarantine period of Wadhawan family ends on April 22, Maharashtra government asks ED, CBI to take their custody

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday (April 22) said that home quarantine period of Wadhawan family is ending today at 2PM and he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to take them in their custody. Deshmukh added that Wadhawan family will remain in the custody of Maharashtra Police till the ED or CBI take their custody.

It may be recalled that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) were detained in Mahabaleshwar on April 9 for violating lockdown. Kapil, Dheeraj and 21 other family members were vacationing in the Mahabaleshwar in violation of COVID-19 lockdown.

The DHFL promoters, their families and friends, who availed VVIP treatment to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar, were booked under IPC Section 188 at Mahabaleshwar Police station. Cracking down on the flagrant violation of norms, Maharashtra government sent Home Department Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta, who had issued the permission, on casual leave.

Gupta had granted permission to Dheeraj and Kapil, the brothers who are on bail in DHFL and Yes Bank fraud case, to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar during lockdown on his letter head, citing family emergency as the reason. However, it was found that there was no such emergency.

A look out notice had been issued by the CBI against the Wadhwan borthers in the Yes Bank fraud case.