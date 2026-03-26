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NewsIndiaQuota in IPL tickets? Karnataka politicians raise bizarre demand - Check
IPL 2026 NEWS

Quota in IPL tickets? Karnataka politicians raise bizarre demand - Check

The IPL 2026 season begins on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match. Meanwhile, a Congress MLA  has accused the KSCA of selling IPL tickets on the black market. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Quota in IPL tickets? Karnataka politicians raise bizarre demand - CheckL- Congress MLA Vijayanand S Kashappanavar (Image Source: @ANI/X); R- Preparations underway for IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (Image Source: File Photo/IANS)

Congress MLA Kashappanavar Vijayananda Shivashankarappa has accused the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) of selling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tickets on the black market rather than issuing them to legislators and their families.

The IPL 2026 season begins on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match.

Meanwhile, the MLA told the media, "There is an IPL match going to start on the 28th of this month. Karnataka State Cricket Association has not provided the tickets for the MLAs, ministers, and their families. They are taking all the facilities from the government... But they are not respecting the MLAs. They are not issuing the tickets... They are selling it in black. One ticket, which costs 5000 rupees, we are buying it for 35000 rupees."

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"So we requested the government. The Opposition Leader raised the issue in the assembly. I also supported that and we requested the Speaker to take necessary action and issue a minimum of 5 tickets for the MLAs," the leader added. 

"We are VIPs. We can't go in the queue and stand there. We went last time. We were standing in the queue. They are sending us in a gallery with the public," he also said.

According to NDTV, earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, also slammed the KSCA.

Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede 

Earlier, the KSCA organised a ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a curated memorial was installed to honour the memory of the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives on June 4, 2025, due to the stampede during the RCB victory parade following their maiden IPL trophy win last year.

IPL 2026 

In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the second phase of the IPL 2026. The BCCI confirmed that the venues for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, across 12 venues in India.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12.

(with ANI inputs) 

Also check- IPL 2026 full schedule announced; Check All matches of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS

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