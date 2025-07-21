Rabri Devi Accuses Centre, Bihar Govt of Plotting Voter Disenfranchisement Ahead of Polls

Former Bihar Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi has launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the state government, alleging a coordinated attempt to disenfranchise voters through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Rabri Devi claimed that nearly three crore citizens, including migrant workers and flood-displaced residents, have been arbitrarily removed from the voter list. She described the exercise as a “planned political move” and questioned why similar revisions were not conducted in other states. “This is not just negligence, this is injustice,” she said.

The RJD leader accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of demanding excessive documentation from voters, including ancestral records, and urged citizens to resist such demands. She alleged that the revision disproportionately affects vulnerable populations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Rabri Devi directly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the revision was being carried out at the Centre’s behest in collaboration with the Bihar government. “Why only Bihar? Why not Madhya Pradesh?” she asked, calling the move an attempt to rob people of their voting rights.

She also criticized the ECI for failing to adequately inform citizens about the revision process and demanded that officials reach out to affected voters.

Turning to the law and order situation, Rabri Devi expressed concern over a recent surge in violent crimes across Bihar. She cited the killings of Gopal Khemka, Ajit Kumar, Ramakant Yadav, and others as evidence of deteriorating governance. “Crime is on the rise, and Nitish Kumar, who holds the Home portfolio, seems unable to control the situation,” she said.

In a controversial remark, Rabri Devi suggested that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should step aside and appoint his son as CM, arguing that younger leadership might be more effective.

Her comments come amid growing opposition criticism and renewed accusations of a return to “jungle raj.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently referred to Bihar as the “crime capital of India,” citing 31 murders in 11 days and warning of a thriving contract killing industry.

(With inputs from IANS)