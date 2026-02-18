Race for 5th, 6th-gen engines: How India is fast-tracking indigenous fighter jet dream, AMCA project

India has recently cleared a proposal to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets and 34 marine Rafale jets. The Indian Air Force is still waiting for its Tejas fleet delivery. The IAF and Navy are still short of the required strength and lag behind in capability when compared to China’s existing fleet strength. The major concern for India has been the lack of its indigenous fighter jet engine. While the Kaveri engine is yet to give the desired thrust to make it suitable for Tejas. According to the DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat, the Kaveri engine, in its original form, has not delivered the thrust that is required for the LCA. The engine is working very well; it has given us a thrust of 72 kilonewton. But the LCA needs a thrust of 83-85 kilonewton. So, Kaveri remains a far-fetched dream.

AMCA And Safran Tie-up

However, India last year announced its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program to fully develop its indigenous fifth-generation jet, including an engine. India has been in talks with French firm Safran and the UK’s Rolls-Royce.

Safran and DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) have partnered to develop a high-thrust (110-140 kN) engine that will be used in India's 5th generation AMCA Mk2 and future naval fighters. The $7 billion deal will be executed over 12 years with conditions including 100% technology transfer, focusing on advanced single-crystal blades and a new core, aiming for prototypes by 2028-2032. India will own the Intellectual Property rights, and this will end dependency on foreign players for jet engines.

India is also leading a joint research with British firm Rolls-Royce, and this focuses on developing 6th-gen propulsion. Thus, while the work on the 5th-generation jet engine is underway, the draft will be ready for the 6th-generation engine. Rolls Royce has also offered full tech transfer and IP rights to India under the agreement.

Defence Minister clears intent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared India’s intent during his visit to the GTRE. “If it takes 25 years to develop an engine, then given India's current situation, our strategic needs, and our ambitions, you should assume that your 20 years are already over and now you only have 5 years left. This isn't something to be shocked or surprised about; it's a challenge. We have to achieve in these 5 years what other countries do in 20 years. This is where we need to give our best,” said Singh, highlighting that the government is willing to get the desired tech by 2030.

Talking about the 6th-generation jet, he said, “We will also have to look towards the future. We cannot remain limited just to 5th generation engines. With the development of the 6th generation and advanced technologies, too, we will have to start as soon as possible. Research on that is the demand of the times. As technology is changing in the world, the use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and New Materials is increasing, we will have to stay ahead in them.”

With the government now committing funding for indigenous products, the jet engine program is likely to see the light of the day in the coming years, though initially with the help of Safran and Rolls Royce, but by 2040s, if the things goes as planned, India will be self-sufficient in the tech.