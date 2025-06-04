Madhya Pradesh Congress Revival: Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi gave a rare no-holds-barred advice to Madhya Pradesh party leaders, indirectly putting many of them on the chopping block. For many of the Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, it's going to be the Hobson's choice, if the party puts Rahul Gandhi's advice to the work. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Congress faced its worst performance in the previous assembly polls and since then, has made many key changes that included replacing Kamal Nath, one of the veteran Congress leaders from the state, as state party president, giving the reigns to young leader Jitu Patwari.

Speaking at a party meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that there used to be two kinds of leaders in the party - racehorses and wedding horses and the Congress used to send racehorses to weddings and wedding horses to races. "We have to segregate racehorses and wedding horses. Earlier, I used to say, that there is a racehorse, and Congress sends the racehorses to weddings. Another is a wedding horse and the party sends it to races. Kamal Nath also said this. If the horse is whipped, it sits down in the race. Earlier there used to be these two categories, now there is a third type as well, it's a lame horse. It's time to retire the lame horses," said Rahul Gandhi, in a veiled warning, which can be seen as a message to Kamal Nath and other veterans whom the Congress thinks that they are not doing enough for the party.

Rahul Gandhi further said that those who will become district presidents of Congress in Madhya Pradesh will be the ones leading the party in the state in the future. "The work of the new district presidents will be evaluated in several ways, such as- are the votes for the Congress party increasing or not? Is the district president taking everyone along? When an attack happens on a Dalit or tribal in the district, was the Congress present there or not? Along with this, district presidents will be given many responsibilities and powers. The voice of district presidents will be heard in local elections and in the selection of MLAs and MPs. If anyone thinks they can sideline the district presidents and move forward in the Congress party, they are mistaken," said Gandhi, laying out the Gujarat-Congress-like plan for reviving the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi further said that whoever protects the ideology of the Congress Party and works to advance the Congress Party in the state will get support from the central leadership. "The day you make up your mind to uproot and throw out the BJP, that day you will push the BJP aside. Wherever you call me, I will be there," affirmed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.