Rachna Yadav Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case, But Killers Murdered Her Before That: Saurabh Bharadwaj

The murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘karyakarta’ (worker) Rachna Yadav has triggered sharp questions over Delhi’s law and order, as senior AAP leaders, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha met the bereaved family at a ‘shok sabha' (condolence gathering) and assured all possible support. The AAP Delhi State President pointed out that Rachna Yadav was killed just 400 metres from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence, yet she has not visited the family, while the terrified family could not step out of their home, police reached the spot after an hour and a half, and despite the killers being clearly visible on CCTV footage, Delhi Police has failed to make any arrests, deepening public concern over policing and governance.

Following the daylight murder of AAP’s dedicated ‘karyakarta’ Rachna Yadav last week, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj met her family today. He said, “Rachna Yadav has two daughters. Two years ago, the girls’ father, Rachna Yadav’s husband, was murdered. The very people who killed her husband were facing trial, and Rachna Yadav herself was pursuing the case in court. She was a key witness in her husband’s murder case and was scheduled to testify, but before she could appear in court, the killers murdered her as well.”

He continued, “One can only imagine the condition of the entire family now. For people living nearby, it is extremely shocking that someone was murdered in broad daylight like this. The CCTV footage clearly shows the faces of both criminals, leaving no room for doubt. Despite having clear images, it is astonishing that the Delhi Police has still not been able to arrest the accused. The Delhi Police needs to act with urgency, because the lax approach being seen is raising serious questions in people’s minds about law and order and the functioning of the police.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pointing to the location and sequence of events, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Rachna Yadav, who was the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president of BC Block, was murdered just 400 metres from CM Rekha Gupta’s own home in Shalimar Bagh. Her two daughters are inconsolable. They told us that their father was murdered two years ago and that their mother was a witness in that case, with her testimony scheduled in court on Monday.”

He pointed out, “Rachna Yadav had been attacked twice earlier, once in a firing incident and another time when there was an attempt to kill her. Just two or three days ago, a funeral procession passed in front of her house. She stepped out after hearing the sounds, offered prayers for the departed soul, and was returning home. As she reached the door, two young men arrived on a motorcycle, called out her name, and when she responded, they shot her.”

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief added, “Neighbours were saying that Rekha Gupta lives in the same locality, yet she did not visit the family. Rekha Gupta has been a councillor from this very ward, but she does not even have the time to visit after such a murder, while she promptly attends events when invited. A Chief Minister is not made for ‘golgappas’ and ‘chole bhature’. A murder has taken place in the neighbourhood and there is fear across the entire area. The daughter came to know that her mother had been shot, but could not even muster the courage to step out due to fear. Because it was a police case, no one took her to the hospital, and the police reached the spot one and a half hours after the incident.”

Meanwhile, sharing his message on X after attending the condolence meeting, senior AAP leader and MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “Along with State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, I attended the condolence meeting of Aam Aadmi Party’s brave karyakarta, the late Rachna Yadav, in Shalimar Bagh and paid my respects. The brutal murder of Rachna Yadav by shooting is not only a heinous crime but also raises serious questions about law and order. The culprits must not be spared under any circumstances. The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns this barbaric murder and will fight at every level to ensure justice for the victim’s family. In this moment of grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family.”