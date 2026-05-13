Radhan Pandit Vettrivel's appointment as OSD to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay revoked

Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday revoked an order appointing astrologer of Chief Minister Vijay as his OSD - Officer on Special Duty. The decision has been reportedly taken after public outrage and attack by opposition and allies.

The appointment order was issued based on a note from the Chief Minister’s Office dated May 12.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The renowned astrologer was the one who precited Vijay's win and his political rise in 2024.

Rickey Radhan Pandit is widely regarded in political circles as an astrologer close to C Joseph Vijay and has reportedly accompanied the him at several major political and personal events in recent years.

The move comes as Vijay continues efforts to strengthen his political and administrative framework after taking office as chief minister.

Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10.

Who is Radhan Pandit ?

With nearly four decades of expertise in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based counselling, Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is regarded as one of India’s most prominent celebrity and political astrologers.

According to media reports, his clients includes politicians from major parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Radhan Pandit's connection to Vijay

Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been one of the most vocal supporters of Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Way before Tamil Nadu elections, he had described Vijay’s horoscope as possessing exceptional “tsunami-like” potential for political success.

Radhan also predicted that Vijay would become chief minister by securing more than 150 seats in the state and claimed that Tamil Nadu’s temples would attain world-class stature under his leadership.

In 2024, he had released a detailed YouTube video explaining why Vijay was likely to succeed in politics.

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.