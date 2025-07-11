Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father-Daughter Disagreement Led To Crime, Postmortem Complete | Chilling Details Emerge

The murder of a 25-year-old tennis coach and national-level player, Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead, has shocked the nation. Her father, Deepak Yadav, has emerged as the key accused and was arrested for the crime. Gurugram court on Friday sent him to a day's police remand for interrogation.

According to the police, Deepak (49) confessed to murdering his daughter during initial questioning. Furthermore, he told the authorities that he was taunted repeatedly for depending on the earnings of his daughter and hence had urged Radhika multiple times to shut down the tennis academy.

What Led To Murder?

Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy. Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police PRO, said, “Upon receiving the information, the Police reached the hospital and found that this was a 25-year-old girl named Radhika, a resident of Sector 57. The police later reached her home and discovered that she was a Tennis player and ran a Tennis academy.”

“He (Deepak Yadav) has been arrested by the Police and, upon questioning, he confessed to the crime. The accused, Deepak, is around 49 years old. In a prima facie investigation, it has been found that the deceased ran a Tennis academy, due to which her father was upset. He had told her several times not to run the academy,” the PRO added.

The cop also informed that the licensed weapon used to commit the crime has been seized. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: On Radhika Yadav murder case, PRO, Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar says, "Yesterday, a private hospital informed Sector-56 Police Station that a girl with gunshot wounds has been brought to the hospital. When the police team reached the hospital, we…

Radhika Yadav’s Postmortem

The postmortem of Radhika Yadav has been completed, and four bullets were taken out from the deceased's body.

ANI quoted Dr. Deepak Mathur of the team of doctors who performed the postmortem as saying, “The postmortem of the deceased tennis player is completed. Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body.”

Earlier, reports had suggested that Deepak Yadav had pumped three bullets into his daughter following the argument and had allegedly shot five shots at her.

According to IANS, one of the bullets struck the tennis player in the neck while two hit her in the back while she was working in the kitchen of the first floor of the building, whose ground floor is occupied by Deepak Yadav's brother, Kuldeep.

Radhika’s Music Video

The Police are also investigating a music video in which Radhika Yadav had played a part. ANI reported, citing sources, that the father had asked the tennis player to delete the video from her social media.

