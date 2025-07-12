Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Shot At Her 5 Times? Police Investigation Reveals…

Radhika Yadav Murder: 25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father over a dispute regarding her tennis coaching in Gurugram. The police investigation revealed on Saturday that Deepak Yadav shot at her five times with a licensed pistol.

IANS reported, citing the Gurugram Police four bullets hit Radhika and one struck the lower part of the kitchen, killing her on the spot. Police recovered five empty cartridges.

Radhika Yadav’s Father In Judicial Custody

Earlier on Saturday, a Gurugram court sent Deepak Yadav to 14 days' judicial custody. Gurugram police had produced the accused in the Gurugram court before the duty magistrate, and Radhika's father was brought to court amid heavy police protection and with his face covered.

The tennis player’s father, accused of her murder on Thursday, was produced before Judge Akash Jindal by the police after the end of his one-day custodial interrogation. The accused’s face remained covered with a white mask while he was transported to and from the court.

A Gurugram Police spokesman had earlier said that Radhika was shot dead in her house in Sushant Lok Phase-2 of Gurugram's Sector-57 by her father at around 10:30 am.

Radhika Yadav Wanted To Work Abroad?

Earlier, IANS had also reported, just days before her murder, the tennis player was in discussions with her Dubai-based coach to work abroad despite her killer father’s objection. Radhika wanted to work in Australia, Dubai, or China, and wanted to leave home by October-November, one of her chats shared by investigators revealed on Saturday.

Earlier, Radhika’s chats revealed that the player was unhappy about restrictions imposed by her family and wanted to go very far from her home.

