New, chilling details have emerged in the murder investigation of tennis player Radhika Yadav, revealing her father, Deepak Yadav, contemplated suicide before deciding to kill her.

Deepak, who was initially a strong supporter of Radhika's career and even funded her tennis academy with Rs 2 crore, later changed his attitude after facing taunts from villagers in Wazirabad. They reportedly called him a "gira hua baap" (a shameless father) because of his daughter's independent pursuits. This humiliation angered Deepak, leading him to demand that Radhika close the academy, according to a report in NDTV.

Radhika refused, pointing out that he had already invested a lot. Police say Deepak was consumed by shame and anger for three days, torn between thoughts of taking his own life and that of Radhika. On Thursday, he decided to take Radhika’s life. He entered the kitchen where Radhika was cooking and fired five shots, four of which struck her, killing her instantly.