Rapid Action Force (RAF) Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat is at the receiving end of a growing social media and political controversy following the 'Sansad Chalo' march organized by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on July 20. Political uproar and controversy have arisen following a deleted Instagram story allegedly posted by the officer.
The uproar arose after the circulation of screenshots of an Instagram story that was supposedly posted by the officer. The post contained a short video with the caption reading, "Can't fix themselves and they wanna fix the country."
The post sparked severe criticism from the CJP, which accused the officer of ridiculing the peaceful protestors and justifying security forces' alleged brutality.
"This RAF official actually sees the peaceful protesters as cockroaches and thinks that the brutality of the police was justified because of that. But you see, we are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die," the CJP stated in an official post on X.
ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 22, 2026
This RAF official actually sees the peaceful protesters as cockroaches and thinks that the brutality of the police was justified because of that.
But you see, we are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die! https://t.co/Vb1nzaZ5qF
In addition, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took aim at the officer on social media, demanding that she be probed for her service record and made accountable.
The social media frenzy follows a face-off between CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and Sehrawat on July 20, where he challenged her about the usage of force against the women protesters from the lorry at the protest site.
"Do I have the right as a woman to know whether you support such brutality of women by men?" Dipke said, referring to a woman protester alleging that she was assaulted on her chest.
While challenging the actions of the security forces, Dipke acknowledged Sehrawat's willingness to discuss the situation amicably, saying that no one else was willing to listen to the protesters patiently as they had been agitating for a month now.
In reaction to the allegation, Sehrawat denied that personnel under her command assaulted the protesters, emphasizing that RAF jawans are trained to protect citizens.
As per the officer, three women protesters got hurt as a result of a stampede-style movement of the crowd, not because of any action by the police forces. Furthermore, she revealed that some of the security personnel, including herself, were injured during the chaotic situation.
Sehrawat claimed that stones and shoes were hurled at them, took off her helmet, and even dragged a RAF jawan into the crowd, making it necessary for self-defence to maintain control over young protesters.
Sonia Sehrawat is currently serving as an assistant commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and is currently serving in its special force known as the Rapid Action Force (RAF).
Apart from being part of the armed forces, Sehrawat also enjoys a prominent digital presence and boasts of more than 621,000 followers on Instagram.
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