Rafale Fighter Jets Go ‘Made In India’: Kochi-Based Company Wins Contract from France

New Delhi: India has taken a step ahead in indigenising the Rafale fighter jet under its Make-in-India initiative. French aerospace and defence company Thales has awarded a contract to Indian firm SFO Technologies to manufacture a critical part of the Rafale’s Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system.

This component, which is key to the radar’s performance, will now be produced domestically, signalling the beginning of a broader effort to increase India’s self-reliance in advanced defence technology.

On Monday (December 15), Thales announced that this technically complex wired structure, a component of the RBE2 AESA radar, will now be produced in India. The contract has been awarded to SFO Technologies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rafale Radar Components To Be Made In India

SFO Technologies operates facilities in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Mysuru, as well as one site in the United States. According to Thales, “These components are designed to withstand challenging environmental conditions and form an essential part of the RBE2 AESA radar, which is a core mission system of the Rafale fighter jet.”

Following The New Order Of 26 Rafales

This development comes soon after India placed an order for 26 Rafale jets for the Navy. Thales said, “This step follows the Indian Navy’s recent order of 26 Rafale aircraft. As a partner of the Dassault Aviation Rafale industrial team, Thales is working on a local roadmap that involves close collaboration with Indian companies across the aeronautics and defence ecosystem.”

Boosting Self-Reliance In Defence Technology

The RBE2 AESA radar used in Rafale jets is a highly sophisticated system capable of tracking targets at incredible speed. It is essential for completing combat missions successfully.

The complex wired structures required for this radar will be manufactured at SFO Technologies’ facility in India. Defence experts say this is a major milestone for India’s technological capabilities in the defence sector and will significantly enhance the country’s self-reliance.

New Wings For Rafale India

SFO Technologies highlighted that this contract reflects India’s growing role in the global defence supply chain.

Company’s Chairman and Managing Director N. Jahangir said, “We are proud of the continued trust Thales has placed in SFO Technologies. It is satisfying to contribute to bringing new expertise into the Indian ecosystem and actively participate in equipment manufacturing for Rafale India. As always, quality and on-time delivery will remain our top priority to meet customer satisfaction.”