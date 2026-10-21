Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Rafale Marine faces INS Vikrant test: Why India’s ski-jump carrier poses a challenge

Rafale Marine faces INS Vikrant test: Why India’s ski-jump carrier poses a challenge

The Indian Navy’s trials in Goa will assess the Rafale Marine for ski-jump carrier operations ahead of the induction of 26 aircraft under the India-France deal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
Rafale Marine faces INS Vikrant test: Why India’s ski-jump carrier poses a challenge
Image Credit: Trials of the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft are being carried out in Goa by the Indian Navy. (Photo: X/ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rafale Marine faces INS Vikrant test: Why India’s ski-jump carrier poses a challenge
2
3
4
5