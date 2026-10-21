/Rafale Marine faces INS Vikrant test: Why India’s ski-jump carrier poses a challenge

New Delhi: India’s planned induction of the Rafale Marine fighter hinges on a technical challenge that goes beyond buying a new combat aircraft. The Indian Navy has begun trials of the French-built jet at its facility in Goa to assess its suitability for operations from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, both of which use ski-jump ramps for take-off instead of the catapult systems used by some foreign aircraft carriers.