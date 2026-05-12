Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046913https://zeenews.india.com/india/rafale-s-silent-assassin-goes-local-india-inks-major-mica-missile-repair-deal-with-mbda-in-boost-for-iaf-3046913.html
NewsIndiaRafale’s ‘Silent Assassin’ goes local: India inks major MICA Missile repair deal with MBDA in boost for IAF
RAFALE FIGHTER JET

Rafale’s ‘Silent Assassin’ goes local: India inks major MICA Missile repair deal with MBDA in boost for IAF

Through a strategic technical support agreement with French defence giant MBDA, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon bypass long foreign repair cycles. This will ensure its frontline Dassault Rafale and Mirage-2000 fleets remain combat-ready with domestic support.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rafale’s ‘Silent Assassin’ goes local: India inks major MICA Missile repair deal with MBDA in boost for IAFImage: X/IAF

With shifting military dynamics and global conflicts, the flow of weapons from exporters to importers has taken a hit. Nations struggling with their domestic conflicts often find it hard to abide by export timelines; thus, it has become increasingly important for importing nations like India to establish key facilities at home. In a major boost for self-reliance, India is set to get indigenous maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for the MICA air-to-air missile system, reported Navbharat Times. So far, such a facility existed in France only.

Through a strategic technical support agreement with French defence giant MBDA, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon bypass long foreign repair cycles. This will ensure its frontline Dassault Rafale and Mirage-2000 fleets remain combat-ready with domestic support, feel defence experts.

Also Read: Rafale vs Su-57 battle: Is Vietnam about to ditch Russia; why India is in a bind?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IAF-MBDA MICA Agreement: Key takeaways

Domestic Capability: India will now perform medium-level upgrades and overhauls for MICA missiles in-country.

Technical Transfer: MBDA will provide the IAF with spare parts, technical data packages, and specialised training.

Strategic Impact: Reduced turnaround time for missile stocks and decreased reliance on European export clearances.

Fleet Support: Primarily benefits the Rafale and upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

Strengthening India’s Missile Ecosystem

Under the new framework, the IAF will establish a dedicated facility to handle the complex life-cycle management of MICA munitions. While MBDA remains the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), the transfer of technical data allows Indian engineers to rectify faults, perform life-extension work, and manage storage-related servicing, said the report.

Why this matters

Historically, sophisticated Western-origin precision munitions had to be shipped back to Europe for significant overhauls. This deal eliminates those bottlenecks, ensuring that during high-tempo operations, the IAF can maintain its inventory without waiting for international shipping or foreign administrative approvals.

Understanding the MICA System

The MICA (Missile d’Interception, de Combat et d’Auto-défense) is widely regarded as one of the most versatile air-to-air missiles in the world. Its 'fire-and-forget' capability allows pilots to engage multiple targets simultaneously.

* Variants: MICA-RF (Active Radar) & MICA-IR (Imaging Infrared)
* Range: 60–80 km (Short to Medium BVR)
* Top Speed: Mach 4
* Warhead: 12 kg High-Explosive
* Launch Weight: Approximately 112 kg

The dual-seeker approach (RF and IR) makes the MICA exceptionally difficult to jam, providing the IAF with a tactical edge in both close-range dogfights and beyond-visual-range (BVR) interceptions.

Strategic Context

The urgency for a domestic repair hub was underscored during past regional tensions, including Operation Sindoor. During the past conflicts, the rapid consumption and deployment of air defence assets highlighted the need for localised sustainment for faster replenishment of the arsenal, said defence analysts.

Also Read: 'India forgives nothing': IAF shares Op Sindoor anniversary video showing Rafale, Indian Navy in action

As India looks toward potentially expanding its Rafale fleet (including the Rafale M for the Navy), establishing a domestic MRO ecosystem for its primary weapons package is a logical step. It transforms India from a mere 'purchaser' of technology into a 'sustainer' of advanced defence platforms.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Party Dresses
Shein Malaysia Trendy Party And Vacation Dresses For Modern Women
Jacqueline Fernandes
Actress Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws application for turning approver
Noman Ali
Pakistan's Noman Ali breaks 130-year-old record, becomes oldest in Test to...
HBSE 12th Result 2026
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: Deepika Secures 1st rank with 499/500
Chinese export
How China’s manufacturing strength is blocking jobs in poorer nations: Study
Arvind Kejriwal
Betrayal of crores of youth who prepared for years: Kejriwal on NEET row
Auto news
Thalapathy Vijay cars: Garage worth more than your entire neighbourhood
NEET UG 2026 cancelled
NEET UG Cancelled: Nashik Police arrest a man in connection with leak case
JKBOSE class 11th 2026
JKBOSE class 11 result 2026 out at jkresults.nic.in, Check scorecards here
capri pants
Women’s Capri Pants For Casual And Y2K Style On Temu Spain