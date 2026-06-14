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Rafale vs Gripen vs Su-57: India’s fighter jet race gets three big offers – but which one is truly the most powerful?

India’s fighter jet race is heating up as France, Sweden and Russia pitch competing offers to supply and support advanced aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Rafale vs Gripen vs Su-57: India’s fighter jet race gets three big offers – but which one is truly the most powerful?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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