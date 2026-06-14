/Rafale vs Gripen vs Su-57: India’s fighter jet race gets three big offers – but which one is truly the most powerful?

New Delhi: India’s fighter jet planning has entered a busy phase, with multiple countries pitching their aircraft as the Indian Air Force (IAF) pushes for faster modernisation. In addition to France and Russia, Sweden has now stepped in with an offer for its Gripen-E fighter jet. This adds another layer to a crowded decision-making process.
The timing is aligned with India’s overall defence push after Operation Sindoor, which has accelerated efforts to upgrade air power and remove weaknesses in next-generation capabilities. India is working on its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme for fifth and sixth-generation jets, but that is still years away from deployment. In the meantime, the IAF is looking at options that can bridge the shortfall and strengthen its squadron strength.
France continues to be a major supplier, with India preparing for a possible deal involving 114 Rafale fighter jets. A 4.5-generation twin-engine aircraft, the Rafale has been important in India’s recent air combat planning. However, one point that continues to stand out in debates is France’s reluctance to share full source code access, something that India has shown interest in for greater operational control and integration.
Russia, meanwhile, has kept the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter in the mix. Moscow has offered not only supply but also co-production and technology sharing, including source code access. The Su-57 is marketed as a stealth-based platform built for advanced aerial combat and long-range strike missions, placing it in a different category from both Rafale and Gripen-E.
Into this mix comes Sweden’s Saab, which has revived its pitch for the Gripen-E fighter jet. Company officials have confirmed ongoing talks with India and have placed strong emphasis on full technology transfer.
The offer includes local production, maintenance, design involvement and upgrade capability within India. Saab has also said that if a contract is signed, the first aircraft could be delivered within three years.
The Gripen-E itself is a single-engine multirole fighter built for flexibility and lower operational cost. It can operate from short and less-prepared runways and is built for quick turnaround in combat conditions.
Powered by a General Electric F414G engine, it is capable of high speed and long-range missions, supported by modern radar and electronic warfare systems. Saab has also emphasised artificial intelligence-based systems and network-centric warfare capability as part of the platform’s architecture.
The contrast between the competing aircraft is loud and clear. The Rafale brings heavy payload capacity, twin-engine reliability and a strong combat track record. It carries advanced weapons systems, including long-range missiles and precision strike capability, along with a well-integrated electronic warfare suite.
Meanwhile, the Su-57 emphasises stealth and next-generation air dominance.
The Gripen-E comes as a lighter, cost-efficient and highly adaptable option with strong digital systems and flexible deployment features.
A major point in Sweden’s pitch is its emphasis on Make in India. Saab has said that India could become not just a user but a production and upgrade hub for the Gripen programme if a deal moves forward. This aligns with India’s push to increase domestic defence manufacturing capacity and reduce long-term dependence on imports.
The competition is not only technical but also strategic. Each option has different strengths, and the final decision is expected to weigh factors such as cost, technology access, production control and long-term operational needs.
With Russia, France and Sweden all in the race, India’s fighter jet roadmap is set to be determined by a mix of immediate requirements and longer-term defence planning.
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