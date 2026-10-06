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  • /RaGa climbs barricade, waves national flag during INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar; Priyanka Gandhi detained

RaGa climbs barricade, waves national flag during INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar; Priyanka Gandhi detained

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched towards the ECI headquarters demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
RaGa climbs barricade, waves national flag during INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar; Priyanka Gandhi detained
Image Credit: ANI

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