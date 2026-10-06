/RaGa climbs barricade, waves national flag during INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar; Priyanka Gandhi detained

Protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar entered their fifth day on Tuesday, with the Opposition INDIA bloc marching towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The protestors are opposing alleged irregularities in the functioning and decisions of the poll panel, particularly those linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, described as a drive to clean up voter lists.