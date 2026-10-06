/RaGa climbs barricade, waves national flag during INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar; Priyanka Gandhi detained

Protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar entered their fifth day on Tuesday, with the Opposition INDIA bloc marching towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The protestors are opposing alleged irregularities in the functioning and decisions of the poll panel, particularly those linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, described as a drive to clean up voter lists.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made his way through a large gathering of protesters this morning as he headed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Behind him, a large crowd raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation.
Gandhi was stopped by multiple layers of police barricades along the route. He then climbed onto one of the barricades and waved a large national flag, drawing loud cheers and slogans from leaders and workers of the Opposition INDIA bloc.
Carrying banners with messages such as “Save Democracy”, the protesters also raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, staged a dharna after police stopped him from proceeding towards the poll panel’s office. He later climbed onto a police barricade and waved the national flag.
Meanwhile, Along with several opposition leaders, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained by police after being prevented from marching towards the Election Commission.
The latest demonstration comes after the previous march from Parliament to the ECI on August 11, 2025, which was also held against the SIR exercise.
The protests began on October 2 after Opposition parties and civil society groups called for a gathering to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The Opposition INDIA bloc has finalised its strategy for the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Leaders of the bloc had been holding discussions since their meeting last week to chalk out a plan on the issue, which has gained significant attention and drawn support from Gen Z, represented by the Cockroach Janata Party.
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