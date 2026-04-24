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NewsIndiaRaghav Chadha along with two other Rajya Sabha MPs officially join BJP
AAP RAGHAV CHADHA

Raghav Chadha along with two other Rajya Sabha MPs officially join BJP

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha held a press conference along with other Rajya Sabha MPs, where he announced his resignation from the AAP. Additionally, he also announced merger of 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha with the BJP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Raghav Chadha along with two other Rajya Sabha MPs officially join BJP (Image Credit: ANI/X)

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has officially joined BJP on Friday in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, hours after quitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

Along with Chadha, two other Rajya Sabha MPs, formally associated with AAP Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal formally joined BJP. 

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Also Read | Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, set to join BJP with 7 MPs in major Delhi power shift: 'Right man in wrong party'

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha held a press conference along with other Rajya Sabha MPs, where he announced his resignation from the AAP. Additionally, he also announced merger of 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha with the BJP.

In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, "Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP. Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I, along with two other MPs, personally handed over the signed documents."

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chadha said that Aam Aadmi Party had moved away from its original principal and was now working for "personal interests" instead of national welfare.  

Raghav Chadha said that AAP has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, among them two-third, i.e. 7, are with them. Other AAP MPs, who have decided to join  BJP, include Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sahni.

 

Also Read: Raghav Chadha: The 22-year-old CA who became AAP's 'financial architect'- and the BJP's biggest catch of 2026

 Chadha decision followed his removal as the AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and accusations from party leadership regarding a "soft stance" towards the Centre.

Chadha also praised PM Modi, saying under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken several strong decisions that earlier leaders were hesitant to take, including measures against terrorism and efforts to strengthen India’s global economic position. 

 

He also said the public has shown trust in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi not once, not twice, but thrice.

 

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