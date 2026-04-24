Raghav Chadha: The 22-year-old CA who became AAP's 'financial architect'- and the BJP's biggest catch of 2026

Who is Raghav Chadha: As Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha makes the news for leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the BJP along with seven others, many people may want to know about the career trajectory of this man who is known for being the "sophisticated face" of the anti-corruption movement. The person who started as a prominent corporate professional later became one of India's leading politicians.

A Chartered Accountant at 22

Prior to joining politics, Raghav Chadha had made quite a name for himself as an auditor and tax professional. He holds a degree from Delhi University and was awarded the distinction of becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA) at the age of only 22.

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Chadha had a good command of finance even in his youth. According to reports, by the time he was in his early twenties, Chadha was already among the top taxpayers in India. His professional experience includes high-profile consultancy and auditing roles at multinational companies like Deloitte and Grant Thornton.

The LSE angle and the meeting with Kejriwal

In search of widening his horizons, Chadha relocated to the UK to complete his Executive MBA course from London School of Economics (LSE).

When the anti-corruption protest was at its height in 2011-2012, Chadha's life took an abrupt change. As the protest was intensifying at Ramlila Maidan, Chadha came into contact with Arvind Kejriwal. Appreciating the sharpness of the mind and the financial acumen of the young CA, Kejriwal invited him to draft the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, which turned out to be Chadha's first official task in the party that he later founded.

'Financial Architect' of AAP

Chadha's journey from being a volunteer for corporate organizations to becoming one of the leaders of AAP was swift. Due to his expertise in finance, Chadha became the National Treasurer of AAP at the age of only 26. He played an integral part in formulating the manifestos of the AAP and handling its early crowdfunding campaign. Chadha gained fame as the financial architect of Kejriwal.

Having started with a career in advising on wealth management in London and ending up as the youngest MP of Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2022, Chadha's career trajectory is a combination of elite corporate education and grassroots-level political activism.

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