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  • /Permanently shifted? Raghav Chadha's name cut from Punjab voter rolls, MP cries vendetta

Permanently shifted? Raghav Chadha's name cut from Punjab voter rolls, MP cries vendetta

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's name has been removed from Punjab’s draft electoral rolls, prompting allegations of political vendetta against the ruling AAP government.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
Permanently shifted? Raghav Chadha's name cut from Punjab voter rolls, MP cries vendetta
Image Credit: Raghav Chadha at the Parliament House complex. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Permanently shifted? Raghav Chadha's name cut from Punjab voter rolls, MP cries vendetta
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