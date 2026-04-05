Raghav Chadha rejects AAP criticism, says 'to my colleagues picture abhi baaki hai...'

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has firmly rejected allegations from within his party that he failed to raise issues concerning Punjab in Parliament, calling the claims “completely false” and politically motivated.

In a detailed public statement issued on Sunday, Chadha insisted that his parliamentary interventions are a matter of official record. “I outrightly dismiss the baseless and maliciously motivated allegations being levelled… that I failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament,” he said. “This is not a matter of opinion, propaganda, or political convenience. It is a matter of official record, available for every citizen to verify.”

Responding to a key criticism that he did not highlight pending funds owed to Punjab, Chadha said he had “categorically” raised the issue on 31 July 2024, referencing proceedings available through Sansad TV. He noted that his intervention addressed pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues and what he termed “financial injustice” towards the state.

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Chadha also outlined a broad range of concerns he claims to have consistently brought before the Rajya Sabha, including groundwater depletion, farmers’ distress, Minimum Support Price (MSP) issues, rising agricultural costs, and the need for crop diversification. He further cited discussions on federalism, industrial revival, job creation, infrastructure gaps, and border security challenges affecting Punjab.

On cultural and religious matters, he said he had advocated for the expansion of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and improved access for pilgrims travelling to Nankana Sahib, describing these efforts as “serious, documented interventions”.

Defending his conduct in Parliament, Chadha said: “My role as a Member of Parliament has never been to indulge in noise, theatrics, or performative outrage. I entered Parliament to create impact, not to create ruckus.”

He also accused detractors of running a “coordinated misinformation campaign”, adding: “No smear campaign can silence my voice or weaken my resolve. Truth will prevail. Facts will prevail. And every lie will stand exposed.”

The remarks come amid growing friction within AAP, particularly following Chadha’s removal as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. In a post on X, he shared a video clip of his parliamentary speech, writing: “To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that ‘Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament’, here is a small trailer… Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

He reiterated that he initially chose not to respond to the allegations but felt compelled to do so. “I didn’t want to speak up, but if I stayed silent, even the repeatedly repeated lie would start to seem like the truth. Three Allegations. Zero Truth,” he said.

In a separate video message, Chadha described the criticism as a “scripted campaign”, claiming that identical accusations were being repeated in a coordinated manner. He also dismissed allegations that he failed to support opposition walkouts, stating, “This is a white lie. There are CCTVs all around the Parliament. Anyone can check them to get their answer.”

The dispute underscores deepening internal strains within AAP, with Chadha positioning his parliamentary record as evidence of his continued commitment to Punjab and its people.

(With IANS inputs)