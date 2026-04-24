Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, set to join BJP in major Delhi power shift: 'Right man in wrong party'

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the national capital’s political corridors, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight Raghav Chadha officially announced his resignation from the party on Friday. Addressing a packed press conference, the senior leader expressed deep disillusionment with the party's current direction, signaling a definitive end to his 15-year association with Arvind Kejriwal’s outfit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source