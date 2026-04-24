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NewsIndiaRaghav Chadha resigns from AAP, set to join BJP in major Delhi power shift: 'Right man in wrong party'
AAP MP RAGHAV CHADHA

Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, set to join BJP in major Delhi power shift: 'Right man in wrong party'

In a massive political shock, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after 15 years. Citing a deviation from core values, Chadha is expected to join the BJP.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, set to join BJP in major Delhi power shift: 'Right man in wrong party' Ex-AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the national capital’s political corridors, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight Raghav Chadha officially announced his resignation from the party on Friday. Addressing a packed press conference, the senior leader expressed deep disillusionment with the party's current direction, signaling a definitive end to his 15-year association with Arvind Kejriwal’s outfit.

 

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