Navjot Singh Sidhu is 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics', says AAP's Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha took a swipe at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu calling him the 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'.

The AAP leader's remark on microblogging site comes as a response to Sidhu's video criticising Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP on farm reforms. Raghav Chadha minced no words as he targetted Singh Sidhu and how the former Punjab minister has been embroiled in knee-deep controversies himself.

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," the AAP leader wrote on Twitter.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?" the Congress leader had said in his video.

The ongoing power tussle between Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has divided the party cadres. Sidhu's criticism of the state government continues despite his advisers drawing flak for some of their comments. Recently, Sidhu questioned the Congress government's inaction on the drugs issue.

The AAP has slammed Sidhu's letter to Captain on farm laws calling it a 'stunt'. Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress leaders especially Sidhu are acting as if they are in the opposition.

