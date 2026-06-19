/'Bas ab band kar do camera': Raghav Chadha snaps when asked about silence on NEET after joining BJP | VIRAL VIDEO

A tense confrontation between Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, and the members of the press is going viral, pointing out to increasing public pressure on the politician following his well-publicised change of allegiance from Aam Aadmi Party to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The encounter, though short, reflected an obvious change in behaviour of a man who is normally quite media-friendly, sparking fierce discussions on his new habit of being silent on important public issues.
The confrontation took place when journalists managed to catch up with Chadha to hear his opinion regarding certain recent events in the country. Instead of answering the question, the MP tried to leave the gathering of the press without stopping.
One of the reporters present at the scene directly addressed his silence and asked him, "Raghav sir, please say something. It looks like you have totally lost your voice."
Reporter: Raghav sir kuch toh bol dijiye aapka toh bolna hi chala gaya— Diksha Kandpal (@DikshaKandpal8) June 18, 2026
Raghav Chadha: Bas ab band kar do camera
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Clearly irritated by the constant questioning, Chadha did not give any comments to the issue and simply told the reporters to "just turn off the camera now."
The viral video clip has quickly gained prominence among critics pointing out how the erstwhile AAP ideologue has stopped voicing his opinion on any of the significant national issues following the change of his political affiliation.
Recently, public anger erupted when Chadha uploaded a casual clip of himself playing tennis and captioned it as his own preferred means of "meditation" on social media. The online space was soon bombarded with messages from netizens urging him to explain why he was busy playing games and staying mum while students all around the nation demonstrated against the leakage of NEET examination papers scam.
Though Chadha has mostly stayed away from answering queries of reporters in response to public agitations, he has certainly not kept himself silent on some issues. Most recently, he grabbed headlines with his eulogy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in praising him for surpassing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure to emerge as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister of India.
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