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  • /'Bas ab band kar do camera': Raghav Chadha snaps when asked about silence on NEET after joining BJP | VIRAL VIDEO

'Bas ab band kar do camera': Raghav Chadha snaps when asked about silence on NEET after joining BJP | VIRAL VIDEO

A viral video showed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha snapping at reporters to "turn off the camera" when questioned about his silence on the NEET paper leak after his high-profile switch from AAP to BJP.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
'Bas ab band kar do camera': Raghav Chadha snaps when asked about silence on NEET after joining BJP | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Raghav Chadha snaps when asked about silence on NEET after joining BJP. (Screenshot/X)

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