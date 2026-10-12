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  • /Rahul Gandhi, 10 other INDIA bloc leaders move Supreme Court against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi, 10 other INDIA bloc leaders move Supreme Court against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Opposition leaders had also begun a protest march towards the Supreme Court, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, 10 other INDIA bloc leaders move Supreme Court against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: IANS

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Rahul Gandhi, 10 other INDIA bloc leaders move Supreme Court against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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