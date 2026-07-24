/Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of ‘lying’ on pellet use during CJP stir

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Central government of “speaking lies” regarding the alleged use of pellet guns on students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
Rahul, with pellet gun victim Sahil by his side, claimed that the latter sustained serious injuries during the police crackdown against the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20. He asserted that pellet guns were used to suppress peaceful dissent.
Showing Sahil’s injuries to the media, Rahul described it as “visual proof” of a brazen crackdown on students and demanded that the Centre stop deflecting and come clean on the matter.
“The government has been denying that pellets were fired. But here is the proof,” said the Congress MP while lifting the victim’s T‑shirt to show alleged pellet wounds on his face, right arm and upper body.
Pellets allegedly struck the 19-year-old Sahil during Monday’s protest march, causing injuries to his eye and requiring hospital treatment.
Intensifying his attack on the Centre, Rahul Gandhi claimed that pellets were fired at Sahil while he was waving the national flag and demanding his rights as a student.
“Pellets hit my brother while he was waving the national flag. He cannot see from his right eye as pellets have hit it. There is uncertainty over whether he will regain his vision,” he told reporters.
Despite several mean to crush the peace protest, Rahul said that it remains steadfast in its goal and purpose.
The alleged use of pellet guns during the clampdown has snowballed into a major controversy, with concerns raised about police excesses in quelling the protests. The firing of pellets, allegedly by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, has called for deeper scrutiny of the force’s handling of public demonstrations.
The force is understood to have initiated a verification exercise into the allegations, with multiple reports pointing to pellet use during the Delhi stir.
Rahul, further speaking to the press, reiterated students’ and the Opposition bloc’s demands, which include removing the Education Minister, taking action against those who inflicted injuries on students, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming that their demands remain firm and non‑negotiable.
Rallying behind the students, he said they have been on the streets for demands that are rightfully their own, but the government was being “insensitive and intolerant.”
Repeating calls for the ouster of the minister, he said: “The man who is responsible for the education system must be sacked. Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal Education Minister. He must go.”
With IANS inputs...
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