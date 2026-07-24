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  • /Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of ‘lying’ on pellet use during CJP stir

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of ‘lying’ on pellet use during CJP stir

Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of denying pellet use during the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest and demanded accountability over alleged injuries sustained by a student during the police crackdown.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of ‘lying’ on pellet use during CJP stir
Image Credit: IANS

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