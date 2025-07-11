Rahul Gandhi Accuses ECI Of 'Chunav Chori' Conspiracy Over Bihar Voter List Revision

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Election Commission of India of being involved in a “conspiracy” to commit “election theft” in Bihar, following its decision to revise the state's electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh event in Bhubaneswar, Gandhi claimed the ECI is acting like a "BJP wing" and alleged that efforts are underway to manipulate the election process in Bihar, similar to what he said happened in Maharashtra.

"BJP is attacking the constitution. Yesterday I was in Bihar. Just like 'chunav chori' was done in Maharashtra, similar attempts are being made to do "chunav chori" in Bihar. EC has hatched a new conspiracy for 'chunav chori'. EC is working as a BJP wing, it is not doing its job," Rahul Gandhi said.

Referring to last year's Maharashtra Assembly election, where the Mahavikas Aghadi faced a significant defeat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that over one crore new voters were added to the rolls at the time. The Congress MP alleged that a similar act of “theft” is now being repeated in Bihar.

"In Maharashtra, between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, 1 crore new voters were added. Nobody knows who these voters were and where they came from. We told EC several times to provide us with the voter list and videography. But EC does not provide us with the same. They are going to do the same 'chori' in Bihar that was done in Maharashtra. I went to Bihar yesterday and with INDIA alliance leaders, I said that we will not let EC and BJP do a 'chori' of Bihar elections," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused of Odisha government of "stealing the wealth" from poor people.

"The Government of Odisha has just one work - to steal the wealth of Odisha from the hands of the poor people of the state...Earlier, the BJD Government did this, and now the BJP Government is doing this. On one side, there is the poor public of Odisha, Dalits, tribals, the backward class, farmers, and labourers, and on the other side, there are 5-6 billionaires and the BJP Government. This fight is going on. Only the Congress workers, along with the people of Odisha, can win this fight; no one else," he said.

Congress MP, alleging that Lord Jagannath chariots were stopped for Gautam Adani during the Rath Yatra, slammed the Odisha government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Adani runs Odisha Government; Adani runs Narendra Modi. When the Jagannath Yatra is taken out in Odisha, lakhs of people witness and follow the chariots as they are pulled. Then, a drama takes place - the chariots are stopped for Adani and his family. This will make you understand everything about the Government of Odisha," Gandhi said.