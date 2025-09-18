Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Blocking Aland Vote-Chori Probe; Poll Body Responds

Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissione, alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deliberately blocked the Karnataka CID’s investigation into voter fraud in the Aland Assembly constituency.

|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Blocking Aland Vote-Chori Probe; Poll Body RespondsImage: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deliberately blocked the Karnataka CID’s investigation into voter fraud in the Aland Assembly constituency.

In a statement, Gandhi claimed that after the party’s candidate flagged irregularities in Aland, a local election official filed an FIR.

“The Karnataka CID has written 18 letters in 18 months requesting all incriminating evidence - BLOCKED by CEC. The Karnataka EC has sent multiple requests to ECI to comply with the investigation,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Poll Body Responds

 

 

