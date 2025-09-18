Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Blocking Aland Vote-Chori Probe; Poll Body Responds
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deliberately blocked the Karnataka CID’s investigation into voter fraud in the Aland Assembly constituency.
In a statement, Gandhi claimed that after the party’s candidate flagged irregularities in Aland, a local election official filed an FIR.
“The Karnataka CID has written 18 letters in 18 months requesting all incriminating evidence - BLOCKED by CEC. The Karnataka EC has sent multiple requests to ECI to comply with the investigation,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
After our Aland candidate exposed the fraud, the local EC official filed an FIR, but the CID investigation has been - BLOCKED by CEC.
The Karnataka CID has written 18 letters in 18 months requesting all incriminating evidence - BLOCKED by CEC.
The Karnataka EC has sent multiple… https://t.co/l6vOv2nNga — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2025
Poll Body Responds
Aland Case 2023
FIR Registered by ERO under the authority of ECI on 21.02.2023
All available Information with ECI already shared with SP, Kalaburagi on 06.09.2023 https://t.co/3ULWOJqhTC — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) September 18, 2025
