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  • /Rahul Gandhi alleges Amit Shah ordered 'brutality' against students; Delhi Police deny gunshot claims

Rahul Gandhi alleges Amit Shah ordered 'brutality' against students; Delhi Police deny gunshot claims

Gandhi alleged that students and protesters were "brutalised" on the streets of Delhi and claimed he had seen medical certificates from AIIMS documenting injuries. He also alleged that police personnel assaulted minors and accused the Bajrang Dal of being mobilised to intimidate students.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi alleges Amit Shah ordered 'brutality' against students; Delhi Police deny gunshot claims
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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