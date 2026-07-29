/Rahul Gandhi alleges Amit Shah ordered 'brutality' against students; Delhi Police deny gunshot claims

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of being responsible for the alleged police action against protesters during the July 20 demonstration in Delhi. Addressing the media, Gandhi claimed he personally witnessed Amit Shah coordinating with officials while events unfolded.
"There are two possibilities, either he gave the orders to shoot people with pellet guns and beat them with lathis with nails, or he did not know what was happening. If he did not know, he is incompetent; and if he ordered it, he has got to go in either case," Gandhi said.
Gandhi alleged that students and protesters were "brutalised" on the streets of Delhi and claimed he had seen medical certificates from AIIMS documenting injuries. He also alleged that police personnel assaulted minors and accused the Bajrang Dal of being mobilised to intimidate students.
The Congress leader further alleged that he was repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha on the issue. He claimed he was told he could address the House only if he apologised for remarks linking Amit Shah to the police action.
"I was given an assurance that if I apologize, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person associated with them," Gandhi said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police rejected claims circulating on social media that a protester sustained a gunshot injury during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar.
In a statement posted on X, the police said the medico-legal case (MLC) report does not support allegations of a gunshot wound.
According to the police, the MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus and classifies the injury as "blunt in nature." The medical opinion describes the injury as simple, with no evidence of a gunshot wound.
The police urged the public to verify information through authentic sources before sharing claims on social media.
The July 20 protest in central Delhi turned violent after demonstrators attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes and multiple detentions.
Note: Rahul Gandhi alleged the use of pellet guns against protesters, while Delhi Police have specifically denied that medical evidence supports claims of a gunshot injury in the case referred to in their statement. The police statement does not directly address the allegation regarding pellet guns.
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