Rahul Gandhi as Ram: BJP says 'sycophancy' runs supreme in Congress party

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress party after posters showing its president Rahul Gandhi dressed up as Lord Ram came up in Patna, the BJP on Tuesday accused the main opposition party of ''doublespeak'' and said that ''sycophancy is the supreme conduct of Congressmen.''

Reacting to the posters, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked the Congress party to first clear its stand on the Ram temple issue before embracing the deity.

Patra asked the party about its stand on transferring non-disputed land in Ayodhya to the trust (which was formed to promote and oversee the construction of Ram Mandir).

“What is your (the Congress) stand on the petition of the central government submitted before the Supreme Court today?” the BJP spokesperson asked.

राहुल जी को श्री राम तो बना दिया है ..मगर दावे के साथ कहना चाहता हूँ ..४ बजे से राम मंदिर पे TV पर जो debate होंगे ..कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता उनसे नदारत रहेंगे..देखलिजीयेगा pic.twitter.com/ogi5fhVwEG — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) 29 January 2019

“This is the Congress’ poster in Patna. Sycophancy is the supreme conduct for Congressmen. First, refute the existence of Lord Ram, then dress Rahul like Shri Ram. Good that (you) became Shri Ram. So tell Congressmen, what is your stand on Centre’s plea to SC on Ayodhya tangle?” Patra said in a tweet.

ये है पटना में कांग्रेस का poster

कांग्रेसियों का एक ही ध्येय-“चाटुकारीता परमो धर्मा”

पहले राम के अस्तित्व को नकारो फिर श्री राम की तरह राहुल को सँवारो।

..चलो श्री राम तो बन गए ..ये तो बताओ कांग्रेसियों..आज जो सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र सरकार ने अर्ज़ी दिया है,उसपे क्या कहना है? pic.twitter.com/0DrdbILYJn — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) 29 January 2019

The reactions from Patra came shortly after the posters, believed to have been put up by local Congress workers in Patna depicting the Gandhi scion as 'Lord Ram', became viral on social media.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) has all the qualities of Lord Ram and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is only doing politics in the name of Lord Ram,” a 67-year-old Congress worker, Vijay Kumar, who allegedly put the poster, said.

Rahul Gandhi is shown at the centre of the posters.

Interestingly, the posters carried pictures of all top party leaders, including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's sister and newly-appointed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and many others.

In an apparent dig at the ruling BJP, which is known for its 'Hindutva' stand, the posters read ''They (BJP) kept chanting Ram-Ram, You (Rahul) live like Lord Ram.''

The posters also talked about the upcoming Congress rally - Jan Akansha Rally - which is scheduled to be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 3. The rally is expected to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders.

Last year, in September 2018, when Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to begin his party's campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, posters portraying him as 'Shiv Bhakt Rahul Gandhi' were seen in the Bhopal.

The posters that were put up showed the Congress president offering water to a 'shiva- ling' with a picture of the Mount Kailash (Lord Shiva's abode) in the background.

Similarly, in September 2018, a poster put up by some Congress workers depicted Rahul Gandhi as a 'Brahmin'.

In the poster featuring Rahul Gandhi, each leader had the name of a caste written on them to show which caste they belonged to.

In the poster, 'Brahmin Samuday' was written in the caption below Rahul Gandhi's name to indicate that he belongs to the Brahmin community.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka too has featured in several posters put up by some disgruntled party workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year in October, several posters that read 'Priyanka Vadra missing' were put up by several unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

The posters criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her absence from the constituency and asked if she will be back in the town only on the next Eid.