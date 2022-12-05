Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot dance together as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan - WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday (December 4, 2022) entered Rajasthan, where the party has been papering over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. A grand welcome was given to Gandhi and his fellow yatris at Chanwli chauraha, approximately 40 km from the Jhalawar city, in the traditional Rajasthani style when they entered the Congress-ruled state.

Gandhi, along with Gehlot, Pilot and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra held hands and danced in a circle together with folk artists on the stage. Performances by cultural artists on the occasion also included the famous 'Padharo Mhare Des'.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & party leaders Sachin Pilot and Kamal Nath take part in a tribal dance in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/18NgWYrWrk — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is teaching him things that cannot be learnt "while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle". He also expressed that he is learning immensely from the march.

"It is only after shaking hands with farmers that one understands what they are doing. This cannot be learnt from a helicopter," he said in his address to the gathering.

Targeting the Central government, he said that only three-four industrialists are benefitting under this dispensation which is not in the interest of the country.

The Congress leader said the yatra is getting love, support and affection everywhere.

"I am sure the people of Rajasthan will support the yatra," he said.

The yatra entered Rajasthan after spending 12 days in Madhya Pradesh where it covered a distance of 380 kms. It entered the desert state from Agar Malwa district in MP by crossing a bridge over Chanvali river around 6.40 pm with Gandhi sitting in a vehicle.

At Chanwli, villagers and Congress workers carrying party flags gathered in huge numbers for the event -- rolling out green carpets, setting up a stage, and arranging drums and DJ systems to give their leader and his companions on the 3,570-km yatra a grand welcome.

Roads leading to the venue were lined with welcome hoardings and banners of Geohot and Pilot.

Congress's MP unit chief Kamal Nath and other party leaders accompanied Gandhi as he entered Rajasthan.

This, notably, is the first time that the yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 8, is entering a Congress-ruled state.

The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 500 km -- passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts -- in 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

According to the official plan, Gandhi started the Rajasthan leg of the yatra on Monday at 6 am from Kali Talai.

He is scheduled to reach the Bali Borda chauraha at 10 am after covering a distance of 14 km. After lunch, the yatra will resume from Nahardi at 3.30 pm and will reach Chandrabhaga Chauraha at 6.30 pm.

Gandhi will have a corner meeting at Chandrabhaga chauraha in the evening. The night stay will be in the sports complex of Jhalawar.

He is also scheduled to hold a dialogue with farmers at Lalsot in Dausa on December 15 and address a public rally in Alwar's Malakheda on December 19.

Ahead of the yatra entering their state, Gehlot and Pilot, who have been in a tug of war for the CM's post, presented a united face.

Dismissing apprehensions that the infighting may affect the yatra's Rajasthan leg, Pilot on Sunday told PTI that the party's state unit is "fully united" and focussed on ensuring that the yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states.

The yatra will only add to the efforts towards the next election in 12 months, the former deputy chief minister said.

(With agency inputs)