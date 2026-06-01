'Rahul Gandhi assured me cabinet berth': Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra eyes ministerial role in Shivakumar govt

As the Congress high command works out the shape of Karnataka's new cabinet ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in on 3 June, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra has made clear he is expecting a place at the table, and says he has Rahul Gandhi's word on it.

"Last time I visited the high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told reporters. When asked whether he was eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister's post, he was quick to shut down the speculation. "No," he said flatly.

Shivakumar, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday following Siddaramaiah's resignation, travelled to New Delhi on Monday to meet the party's high command ahead of the ceremony. Speaking to reporters on arrival, he kept his remarks brief but warm. "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: DK Shivakumar Delhi meeting: Karnataka Cabinet, Deputy CMs, and KPCC chief on Congress' agenda

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are both expected to meet the Congress leadership in Delhi to finalise cabinet composition. Sources said Siddaramaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state. Discussions are also under way on the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers, with party leadership said to be considering an OBC candidate for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain, speaking to ANI, said the cabinet would be put together with careful attention to caste, community, social and regional balance. "The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 PM, along with the Council of Ministers," he said, describing the transition of power as having gone "very smooth."

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 PM on 3 June at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, with the full Council of Ministers expected to take oath alongside Shivakumar on the same day.

Also Read: ‘Dedicated worker can also become Chief Minister’: Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar

(With ANI inputs)