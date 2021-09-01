Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over rising prices of cooking gas, petrol, diesel

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 1) mounted a fresh attack on the Centre over rising prices of fuel and cooking gas.

He alleged that farmers, labourers, small businesses, MSMEs and salaried class people are being “demonetised” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends are being “monetized”.

“In the last 7 years, we have seen a new economic paradigm. Demonetisation on one side, and monetisation on the other side,” Gandhi said.

“Farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, MSMEs, salaried class, government employees and honest industrialists are being demonetised. Who is being monetised? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji. An economic transfer is being done,” he added.

Gandhi further compared the prices of fuel and gas during the UPA regime to the present levels.

“LPG gas price was Rs 410 per cylinder in 2014 when UPA was in power, now it is Rs 885. Petrol was at Rs 71.5 per litre in 2014 when UPA was in power, now it's Rs 101. Diesel has risen from Rs 57 to Rs 88,” Gandhi said.

“People can argue that there is rise in prices of petrol and diesel in the international market. During the UPA government in 2014, crude oil was priced at Rs 105, today it's Rs 71, that is, it was 32% higher at our time. Gas was priced at Rs 880 in our time, today it's Rs 653 - 26% lower today,” Gandhi argued.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Gandhi said, “Modi ji keeps saying that GDP is rising, Finance Minister says that GDP is showing an upward projection. I then understood what they mean by GDP. It means 'Gas-Diesel-Petrol'. They have this confusion.”

“The government earned Rs 23 Lakh Crores through GDP - not the Gross Domestic Product but the Gas-Diesel-Petrol. Where did this Rs 23 Lakh Crores go?” he asked.

