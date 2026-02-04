Rahul Gandhi calls Ravneet Bittu 'traitor'; Union Minister responds with 'desh ke dushman' jibe

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State (MoS) for railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Wednesday engaged in a heated exchange of words in Parliament premises, with Rahul Gandhi referring Bittu a "traitor."

In response, Ravneet Bittu described the Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs "Sadad ka gunda" (street thug) following a heated exchange.

Bittu accused Rahul Gandhi of escalating the situation by trying to manhandle him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu says, "...He feels that he is the biggest patriot, that his father sacrificed himself. Congress party and Gandhi family had set Punjab on fire. Bullets were fired at our biggest Gurudwara, at Golden Temple. They targeted thousands of Sikhs,… https://t.co/GJVWo2oHRw pic.twitter.com/gOwVXy6g6r — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026

;Rahul Gandhi called Ravneet Bittu a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Congress leader's remark came as Ravneet Bittu left Congress and joined BJP in 2024.

Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face." The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)."

The Union MoS refused to shake hands, calling Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)".

This verbal altercation started when Bittu made a comment on the protesting MPs, saying, "They are sitting as if they won a war."

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha has started with heavy sloganeering by Opposition members over the suspension of eight Opposition MPs a day before.

The suspended Opposition MPs held protest outside Parliament, holding posters reading, "PM is compromised." Rahul Gandhi had accused the government of same while speaking to the media on the India-US trade deal.

The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

These MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the budget session for violating for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" after uproar in the House over the Rahul Gandhi's demand on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion to suspend eight members for the rest of the Budget Session, citing rule violations and the act of throwing papers at the Chair. Despite strong opposition protests, the House adopted the motion.

Several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised Rahul Gandhi over his insensitive comment on Union Minister Bittu.