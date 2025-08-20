A police constable was injured this morning in an unexpected accident involving a vehicle with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is on his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The open jeep, traveling through a crowded road lined with supporters and security men in Nawada, allegedly ran over the feet of the police constable.

Early Response And Gandhi's Concern

Other policemen and onlookers present immediately responded by shoving the car back so that the fallen policeman could be released. The constable was also spotted hobbling away. Rahul Gandhi, who was riding in the open-top jeep, at once ordered his volunteers to help the wounded policeman and personally handed over a bottle of water. He later met the constable to ask him how he was and what was wrong.

BJP Launches Fierce Attack, Coining "Crush Janta Yatra"

The incident soon attracted scathing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala blamed the Congress, stating that the police constable had been "crushed" by Mr. Gandhi's car and was "critically injured." The Congress march was ridiculed by Poonawalla, who sarcastically referred to it as the "Crush Janta Yatra" and claimed, "Dynast did not even get down to check on him."

Voter Adhikar Yatra

Crush Janta Yatra



Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable who was critically injured.



Dynast did not even get down to check on him pic.twitter.com/cTx7ynXmCC — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) August 19, 2025

'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Continues Ahead Of Bihar Elections

This happened during the Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which began in Sasaram last Sunday. The 16-day-long march is one of the most important campaign undertakings for the Congress prior to the expected Bihar elections later this year. The Yatra, which will traverse more than 20 districts and 1,300 km before ending in Patna on September 1, has been accompanied by top Opposition leaders such as RJD's Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav.

The Congress has positioned the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a "moral crusade to protect democracy," accusing a plot to "rob votes" in Bihar. The march comes after Mr. Gandhi's previous countrywide campaigns, the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which the party attributes with big electoral swings. The Yatra will travel through key places such as Nalanda, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Darbhanga, Siwan, Chapra, and Ara.

