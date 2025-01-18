Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Caught In New Row: BJP Alleges National Anthem Disrespect At Patna Event

Rahul Gandhi's gesture during the national anthem, even if inadvertent, has given the BJP a fresh angle to criticise him. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 11:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahul Gandhi Caught In New Row: BJP Alleges National Anthem Disrespect At Patna Event Picture source: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled fresh allegations against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. This time the Congress leader is accused of disrespecting National Anthem during a party event in Patna, Bihar.  

The now viral clip shared by the BJP is from Saturday’s 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' wherein Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can be seen waving and greeting party workers while the National Anthem played in the background. However, moments later, Gandhi was seen standing straight and gesturing to the audience to follow protocol. LoP’s gesture, even if inadvertent, has given the saffron party a fresh angle to criticise him. 

BJP spokespersons accused Rahul Gandhi of mocking the National Anthem at a Constitution protection event. They claimed the incident was ironic, given the event's theme. "This is not an isolated incident but reflects the Congress party's mindset," they stated. 

The Congress party rejected the BJP’s accusations, calling them "concocted and manufactured." 

Congress leader Ajay Rai defended Rahul Gandhi, saying he has always shown deep respect for the country and the Constitution. 

“BJP has a habit of spreading lies to defame him. There is no truth in the video,” Rai told reporters. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

