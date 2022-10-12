NewsIndia
Rahul Gandhi CHALLENGES little boy to perform push-ups, KC Venugopal joins - WATCH

Congress' Rahul Gandhi performed push-ups on the road with a little boy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. Watch the video here.

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on a push-ups challenge with a little boy
  • The video of the push-up challenge has gone viral
  • Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on a push-ups challenge with a little boy during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Tuesday (Oct 11). The video of the push-up challenge has gone viral on social media after the official Twitter account of the padayatra shared it. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and party's general secretary KC Venugopal also joined the fun challenge and got down to perform push-ups with Rahul and the boy.

Watch the video here:

 

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra - the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the next year by covering 25 km every day.

Also Read: 'Will send out a good message': Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu Prasad to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

According to Congress, the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders, and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets, and ACs are also installed in some of the containers.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

(With agency inputs)

