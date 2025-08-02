Rahul Gandhi Claims BJP Sent Arun Jaitley To 'Threaten' Him; Rohan Jaitley Refutes, Says 'My Father Died Before Farm Laws'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the BJP had once sent the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to "threaten" him for opposing the farm laws introduced by the Narendra Modi government. While addressing the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, the Congress leader recalled his response, saying, “I looked at him and said, ‘I don’t think you have any idea who you are talking to.’”

"I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, 'If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you. 'I looked at him and said 'I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to,'" Rahul Gandhi said.

Responding to Congress leaders' claim that the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley threatened him over the farm laws, DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley shared a post on X and reminded the Congress leader that his father died before the laws were even introduced.

"Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him that my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus," Jaitley said.