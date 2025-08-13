Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Claims BJP MPs Threatened Him With ‘Same Fate’ As Grandmother Over Savarkar Remark

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has claimed that BJP MPs threatened him with the same fate as his grandmother over his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during the 2022 ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
"Around the same time, two MPs from the BJP threatened Rahul Gandhi, telling him to 'step aside' and warning that in the future, he would meet the same fate as his grandmother. They also threatened him by calling him the biggest terrorist," LoP's lawyer said, NDTV reported.

 

