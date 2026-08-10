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  • /Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘use of force’ against protesting students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘use of force’ against protesting students in Jharkhand

The protest has been centred on allegations of irregularities in the state’s competitive examinations since July 23. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘use of force’ against protesting students in Jharkhand
Image Credit: olice personnel use water cannons to disperse JPSC-JSSC aspirants during a 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march. (IANS)

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