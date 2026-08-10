/Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘use of force’ against protesting students in Jharkhand

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand, saying that young people raising their concerns should be heard rather than dealt with through force.
Gandhi’s remarks came as students and job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations in Jharkhand moved towards the state Assembly on Monday.
The BJP has repeatedly criticised Gandhi over his "silence" on the students' protest in Jharkhand, which is ruled by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), an ally of Congress in the INDIA bloc.
“The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
The protesters were marching towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha and reached close to the building shortly after 5:45 pm.
Gandhi’s intervention comes amid growing attention to the student agitation and the government’s handling of the protests. He has repeatedly backed students’ demands and called for their concerns to be addressed.
The protesting students marched towards the Assembly despite heavy security arrangements in the area, continuing their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Police resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons after the protesters moved closer to the Assembly premises.
झारखंड में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ बल का इस्तेमाल ग़लत है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2026
छात्रों को शांतिपूर्ण विरोध का अधिकार है और बातचीत से ही समाधान निकल सकता है।
झारखंड सरकार को इन छात्रों की बात सुननी चाहिए और हर समस्या का तुरंत समाधान करना चाहिए।
The use of force against students…
Tensions escalated when the protesters broke through several barricades put up by security personnel and continued marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Water cannons were subsequently deployed after the students breached multiple layers of barricading.
The students have said they will continue their protest until their demands related to the recruitment examinations are addressed and concrete action is taken against those responsible for the alleged irregularities.
Meanwhile, in a significant development in the case, the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Chairman L. Khiangte.
(with IANS inputs)
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