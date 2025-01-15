Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that India did not gain independence in 1947, calling it "nonsense." He made these remarks during the inauguration of the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan.'

During the inauguration of Congress' new headquarters, Rahul Gandhi responded to the RSS chief's claim that India did not achieve true independence in 1947, but only when the Ram Mandir was built. Gandhi remarked, "This building is not just an ordinary structure. It has risen from the soil of our country and stands as a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of millions of people."

"We are inaugurating our new headquarters at a very significant time. It's quite symbolic that yesterday, in a speech, the chief of the RSS said that India never achieved true independence in 1947, but rather when the Ram Mandir was built. This building is not an ordinary one. It has emerged from the soil of our country, and it is a result of the hard work and sacrifice of millions of people," he said, ANI reported.

Gandhi condemned Bhagwat's statement that India didn't achieve independence in 1947, calling it an insult to every Indian. He stressed that in any other country, such remarks would lead to arrest and trial.

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independence movement, Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it states that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly, in any other country, he would be arrested and tried. To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian person and it's about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming...," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated on Monday that the country's traditions began with Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. He claimed that India attained true independence on the day the Ram Temple was consecrated.

