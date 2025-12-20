BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday accused Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "defaming India" during his foreign visits, alleging that Gandhi meets with anti-India forces abroad and engages in activities against national interests.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia said, "Going to a foreign land and defaming India, meeting with anti-India forces, this is being done by none other than India's Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. This is extremely concerning, and Indian citizens are also outraged about it."

The BJP leader further said that Rahul Gandhi often travels abroad during parliamentary sessions, citing his recent visit to Germany. "The Leader of Opposition, whose primary responsibility was to be in Parliament when the session was underway, but he went to foreign soil, where he went to Hertie School and met Prof. Dr. Cornelia Woll. This raises questions about his agenda and intentions," Bhatia said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further claimed links between Rahul Gandhi and George Soros (an investor and philanthropist frequently targeted by right-wing figures), referencing the Open Society Foundation and Central European University, which he said have connections to anti-India activities.

"Rahul Gandhi and George Soros are like two bodies, one soul (do jism, ek jaan), and now another proof has come to light. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has been involved in such anti-India activities," Bhatia added.

"He goes to foreign soil and meets and interacts with those who are enemies of India, who are jealous of India, and who attack our integrity. What kind of anti-India agenda is this, where the Leader of Opposition of India is conspiring against India by meeting with such forces?" Bhatia further asked.

His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi visited Germany. His five-day visit was announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, prompting widespread criticism from BJP leaders. They allege that his frequent trips call into question his dedication to the Indian Congress. The visit to Germany is scheduled to continue until today.