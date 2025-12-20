Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998201https://zeenews.india.com/india/rahul-gandhi-defaming-india-abroad-meeting-anti-india-forces-bjps-gaurav-bhatia-2998201.html
NewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Defaming India Abroad, Meeting Anti-India Forces: BJPs Gaurav Bhatia
BJP

'Rahul Gandhi Defaming India Abroad, Meeting Anti-India Forces': BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "defaming India" during his foreign visits, alleging that Congress leader meets with anti-India forces abroad.

|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Rahul Gandhi Defaming India Abroad, Meeting Anti-India Forces': BJP's Gaurav BhatiaImage: ANI

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday accused Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "defaming India" during his foreign visits, alleging that Gandhi meets with anti-India forces abroad and engages in activities against national interests.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia said, "Going to a foreign land and defaming India, meeting with anti-India forces, this is being done by none other than India's Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. This is extremely concerning, and Indian citizens are also outraged about it."

The BJP leader further said that Rahul Gandhi often travels abroad during parliamentary sessions, citing his recent visit to Germany. "The Leader of Opposition, whose primary responsibility was to be in Parliament when the session was underway, but he went to foreign soil, where he went to Hertie School and met Prof. Dr. Cornelia Woll. This raises questions about his agenda and intentions," Bhatia said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further claimed links between Rahul Gandhi and George Soros (an investor and philanthropist frequently targeted by right-wing figures), referencing the Open Society Foundation and Central European University, which he said have connections to anti-India activities.

"Rahul Gandhi and George Soros are like two bodies, one soul (do jism, ek jaan), and now another proof has come to light. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has been involved in such anti-India activities," Bhatia added.

"He goes to foreign soil and meets and interacts with those who are enemies of India, who are jealous of India, and who attack our integrity. What kind of anti-India agenda is this, where the Leader of Opposition of India is conspiring against India by meeting with such forces?" Bhatia further asked.

His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi visited Germany. His five-day visit was announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, prompting widespread criticism from BJP leaders. They allege that his frequent trips call into question his dedication to the Indian Congress. The visit to Germany is scheduled to continue until today. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mehbooba Mufti
'BJP Wants To Establish Kaurava Raj, Not Ram Raj': Mehbooba Mufti
WHO
53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY
fast fashion
Fast Fashion vs Fast Tech: Who Wins?
Guwahati Airport
PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport- Pics
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
Kingfisher Airlines
ED Facilitates Rs 311.67 Crore Restitution To Ex-Kingfisher Airlines Employees
Tamil Nadu voter list 2025
Tamil Nadu Draft Voter List Sees Over 97 Lakh Names Deleted In SIR Phase 1
Kerala
Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over 25 Lakh Voters Missing From SIR Draft Rolls
Russia
Vladimir Putin Terms EU's Attempts To Seize Russian Assets As 'Robbery'
Chhatisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Deepens As ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary