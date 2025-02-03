‘Rahul Gandhi Deliberately Spoke...’: Jaishankar Responds To LoP’s Claims On US Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claim about his US visit in December. The Congress leader had alleged that Jaishankar traveled to secure an invitation for PM Modi to Donald Trump’s inauguration. Jaishankar called the claim false and accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately spreading misinformation.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024,” Jaishankar wrote on X. He said his trip was to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden administration, as well as to chair a meeting of Indian Consuls General. “During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” he added.

“At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed,” Jaishankar clarified. He said it was well known that PM Modi does not attend such events and that India is usually represented by Special Envoys.

“Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad,” he said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said In Parliament

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, alleged that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the United States "multiple times" to seek an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Donald Trump's inauguration.

“When we talk to the USA, we would not send our foreign minister multiple times to request an invitation for the Prime Minister to the coronation,” Gandhi said in the House.

He stressed the need for India to focus on production and technology. “Because if we had a production system and if we were working on technologies, the American President would come here and invite the Prime Minister,” he added.