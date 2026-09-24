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  • /97 Goa voters, 8 emails, ECINet row: Why Rahul Gandhi wants CEC to resign | DNA

97 Goa voters, 8 emails, ECINet row: Why Rahul Gandhi wants CEC to resign | DNA

Rahul Gandhi accused Kumar of overriding concerns within the Election Commission and offered him the chance to become an "approver", or government witness, if an investigation is launched into the alleged irregularities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
97 Goa voters, 8 emails, ECINet row: Why Rahul Gandhi wants CEC to resign | DNA
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and CEC Gyanesh Kumar (R).

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97 Goa voters, 8 emails, ECINet row: Why Rahul Gandhi wants CEC to resign | DNA
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