/97 Goa voters, 8 emails, ECINet row: Why Rahul Gandhi wants CEC to resign | DNA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and escalated his "vote chori" charge against the Election Commission, after fresh reporting raised questions over the exclusion of 97 voters from Goa's final electoral roll despite local election officials finding them eligible. The controversy has opened another political row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi accused Kumar of overriding concerns within the Election Commission and offered him the chance to become an "approver", or government witness, if an investigation is launched into the alleged irregularities. The allegations have been rejected by the BJP.